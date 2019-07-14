Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

