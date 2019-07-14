Peter Lester Purchases 736,895 Shares of Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) Stock

Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) insider Peter Lester acquired 736,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,053.43 ($7,839.31).

Shares of ASX:HLX opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.02. Helix Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

About Helix Resources

Helix Resources Limited, a minerals exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of mineral projects in Australia and Chile. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, iron ore, and base metals. The company focuses on its flagship Collerina project located in Cobar-Girilambone district in New South Wales, Australia.

