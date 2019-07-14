Peter Lester Purchases 736,895 Shares of Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) Stock

Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) insider Peter Lester acquired 736,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,053.43 ($7,839.31).
Shares of ASX:HLX opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.02. Helix Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03).
About Helix Resources
Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.