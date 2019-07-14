Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Renewi stock opened at GBX 28.05 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40. Renewi has a 1 year low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.60 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of $224.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44), for a total value of £3,382.66 ($4,420.04).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

