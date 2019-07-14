Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.17.

Shares of TSE:PONY opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a market cap of $141.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

