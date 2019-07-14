Origo (OGO) Market Cap Tops $13.19 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Origo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last week, Origo has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $8.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.07 or 0.05867186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

OGO is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,169,977 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

