OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OPRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 105,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a P/E ratio of 318.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,120,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

