Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TTNP) Critical Contrast

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -168.23% -311.18% -104.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.49 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -1.54

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

