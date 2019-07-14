OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OCANF stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

