Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 30th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:OPTT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

