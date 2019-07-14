Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.24.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $329.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

