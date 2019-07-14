Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EVRAZ from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.56 ($6.47).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

