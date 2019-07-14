NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. 1,161,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.25. NiSource has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

