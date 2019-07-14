NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. Its portfolio also includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy products used for the treatment of oncology indications. NewLink Genetics Corporation is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. NewLink Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ NLNK opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NewLink Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 1,691.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

