Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Cap of $156,547.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $156,547.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.16 or 0.05912539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.