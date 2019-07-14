National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 907.81 ($11.86).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 838.50 ($10.96) on Friday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.28.

In related news, insider Peter Gershon acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £484,200 ($632,693.06). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,033 shares of company stock worth $48,447,678.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

