Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.
NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,771 shares of company stock valued at $140,742. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 341,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Natera has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $29.62.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
