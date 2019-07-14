Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,771 shares of company stock valued at $140,742. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,390 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $4,308,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $3,521,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $2,813,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 341,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Natera has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

