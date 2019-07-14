Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 30th total of 3,187,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $594,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $149,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,953. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,948. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

