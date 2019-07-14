Morgan Stanley Trims Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price to $7.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.75. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 51.33% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 609.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.