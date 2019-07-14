Morgan Stanley Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $191.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.43.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
