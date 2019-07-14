Morgan Stanley Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $191.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

