Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co raised California Water Service Group to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $205.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $205.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $600,263.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 123.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

