MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

