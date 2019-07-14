Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) PT Set at $15.00 by Loop Capital

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 512.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $102,000.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
