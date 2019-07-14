Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) PT Set at $15.00 by Loop Capital

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 512.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

