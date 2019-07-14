Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MSB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 79,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,226. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.83% and a return on equity of 215.13%.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.
