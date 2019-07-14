Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MSB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 79,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,226. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.83% and a return on equity of 215.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 172,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

