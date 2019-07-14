Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in June

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 30th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 51,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,284. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

