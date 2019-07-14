Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Cleveland Research

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cleveland Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.93.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,639. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $214.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.