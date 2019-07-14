Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 1,231,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew V. Hairford acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $666,568.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,160. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,317,000 after buying an additional 633,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Matador Resources by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,668,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,979,000 after buying an additional 278,136 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

