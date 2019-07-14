Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:CHFN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Madison County Financial and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.58 $5.58 million N/A N/A Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Financial Corp (Maryland).

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 27.40% 7.41% 1.33% Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Madison County Financial beats Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) Company Profile

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and investment securities; and commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans, including loans on deposits, automobile loans, mobile home loans, and various other installment loans. In addition, the company provides various community banking services, such as online banking and bill payment services, mobile banking, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, and debit and ATM card services. It operates through a network of 22 branch offices in Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in West Point, Georgia.

