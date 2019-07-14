LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NYSE LYB opened at $86.05 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $73.94 and a 12 month high of $116.63. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

