Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LK. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE LK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,900. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $25.96.
About Luckin Coffee
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
