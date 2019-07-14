Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LK. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

NYSE LK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,900. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Luckin Coffee accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Luckin Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.