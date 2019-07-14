Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 579.44 ($7.57).

Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 510.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

