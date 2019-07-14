LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 30th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on LX. BNP Paribas raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $67,505,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $6,577,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $6,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

