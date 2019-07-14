Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.84 ($23.06).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €13.08 ($15.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.82. Leoni has a 1-year low of €12.68 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of €45.27 ($52.64).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

