LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Head to Head Review

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Honeywell International alerts:

This table compares Honeywell International and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 16.73% 32.46% 10.02% LCI Industries 5.61% 18.94% 10.84%

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Honeywell International and LCI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 3 10 1 2.86 LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

Honeywell International presently has a consensus target price of $177.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Honeywell International pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honeywell International and LCI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $41.80 billion 3.08 $6.77 billion $8.01 22.11 LCI Industries $2.48 billion 0.91 $148.55 million $5.86 15.42

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. LCI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honeywell International beats LCI Industries on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.