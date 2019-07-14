Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,322.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,357,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $2,229,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 899,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 624,599 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.