Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.56.
About Largo Resources
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.