Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

