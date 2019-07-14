Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,500 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 30th total of 25,362,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 2,858,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,997. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

