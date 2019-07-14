Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.54.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. The business’s revenue was up 164.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,469,096,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,827.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.