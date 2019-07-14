Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.53 million and a P/E ratio of 42.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

