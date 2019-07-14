Jefferies Financial Group Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $134.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,864 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

