Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

BOH stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

