Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $190,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

