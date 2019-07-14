Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) & Vitality Biopharma (NASDAQ:VBIO) Financial Analysis

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Intrexon alerts:

This table compares Intrexon and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -363.14% -26.52% -15.07% Vitality Biopharma -2,528.42% -119.95% -103.86%

This table compares Intrexon and Vitality Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 7.65 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -5.58 Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 131.33 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon.

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intrexon and Vitality Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 1 1 2 0 2.25 Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrexon presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 338.48%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intrexon beats Vitality Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.