Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $68.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.07.
ITGR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $82.33. 141,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,304. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.14.
In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,410.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Integer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
