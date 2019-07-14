Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $68.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.07.

ITGR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $82.33. 141,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,304. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,410.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Integer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

