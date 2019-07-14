Instructure (NYSE:INST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INST stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.47. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $137,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,887 shares of company stock worth $1,945,387. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Instructure by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Instructure by 73,355.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

