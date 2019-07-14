Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells 27,925 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $161,406.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

