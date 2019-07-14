Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) EVP Sells $1,625,000.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sari Beth Granat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00.

INFO stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

