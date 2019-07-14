Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £143.22 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,774 ($62.38) per share, with a total value of £143.22 ($187.14).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.25) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.75).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,790 ($62.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,120.04.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 4,970.50 ($64.95).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

