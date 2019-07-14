Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,818.64 ($36.83).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,032.50 ($26.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,958.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 31.28 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

