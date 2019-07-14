imbrex (REX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $728.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $192,869.00 and approximately $728.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00276539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.01355158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00027811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00124925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex was first traded on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

