Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,445,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 30th total of 4,065,100 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Ichor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ichor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. 196,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ichor has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

